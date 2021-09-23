WTI crude oil rises to the highest since Aug 2. What's next

Oil edges above the September high





Oil fell into negative territory early in US trading but it's turned around since, rising 86-cents to $73.25 at the high.







That takes it above the September high of $73.13. The July 30 high of $74.23 is the next stop but this latest turnaround is bullish with not much standing in the way of a restest of $77.





I've laid out the bullish case for oil often. I think what's happening in natural gas and other commodities right now will slowly unfold in oil. OPEC still has spare capacity but perhaps not as much as they've advertised.





Right now companies are setting 2022 drilling budgets and I don't anticipate increased drilling, even at these prices. The market is brutalizing oil companies who don't pay down debt or return money to shareholders right now so that's what they're all doing. Meanwhile demand continues to creep higher and there's a growing risk of natural gas power plants switching to oil if prices of gas stay elevated.





In the bigger picture, cutting off drilling at every level while the world is still using 100 million barrels per day is a recipe for disaster.

