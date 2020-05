Down $0.60

The price of WTI crude oil futures for June delivery solid $24.14. That is down $0.60 on the day

The July contract fared worse with a decline of $1.09. It settle at $25.08. The June contract expires in 2 days.





Crew prices jumped on reports that Saudi Aramco would look to cut production by an additional 1 million barrels in June in an attempt to rebalance the markets.