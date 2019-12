Crude approaches $62.00





WTI futures settled at $61.72 at NYMEX in a 3-cent gain. The range was $61.24-$61.97.





There was some selling early in North American trade but prices recovered after the US inventory data. In the big picture, there has been a great uptrend in crude since October than has accelerated since early December.





Oil has some hurdles to cross ahead of the 2019 high of $66.60 but if that breaks I think we see $75 again.