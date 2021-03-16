WTI crude slips below $64.00

Oil down 2.3% on the day

A softening US dollar isn't offering a lift to oil today.

Crude is at the worst levels of the day with WTI down $1.50 to $63.92. Selling pressure has been steady since the start of today's trade and builds on a decline to start the week.

The March 10 low of $63.13 is support.

USD/CAD looks like it's shrugging off the move but there's a broad USD slump at the same time and this pair is holding steady, so it's affecting CAD but it shows up much more clearly in CAD/JPY.

