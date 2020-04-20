WTI extends decline to 40%, Canadian physical oil goes negative

The physical damage is even worse than futures

May WTI crude is now down $7.42 to $10.85 -- a drop of 40.6% on the day. It's the worst day ever for a crude contract. The June contract is also now down $3.28, or 13.1%, to $21.76.





Both of these numbers flatter what's happening in the North American physical market. There are various delivery points that are cushioned by non-nonsensical retail buying in oil futures. Some of those delivery points are also in spots where it's difficult to move crude. Here's a sampling of current prices:



