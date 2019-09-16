WTI rises above $62 on report that production could be curbed for months

Fresh buying in oil

WTI crude oil is up $7.35 to $62.15, rising to the best levels since the opening minutes of trading.





Bloomberg citing people familiar and reports that the giant Abquaq plant could faces 'weeks or months' without the majority of production coming back online.





They believe that less than half of the lost capacity can be restored quickly. Aramco has downgraded its view from the first assessment.





The plant handles about half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and the kingdom is already asking customers to accept lower grades and re-starting offshore production to fill in the gap.





Here is a three-day chart of WTI:







