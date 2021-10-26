WTO reportedly agrees to Australia's request to examine China's duties on wine imports

Reuters reports, citing a trade source familiar with the matter





It is reported that the WTO will establish a dispute settlement panel to examine the matter at hand, which came about earlier in the year here as Australia and China relations soured amid calls to probe into the COVID-19 origins at the time.





In any case, this is the WTO we're talking about so don't expect any quick and easy resolution to this case any time soon. It's going to drag on for a looooonnngggg while still.



