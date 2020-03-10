WTO says it is suspending all meetings from Wednesday until March 20

Staff member confirmed to have coronavirus





In other coronavirus preventative news today:

New York's governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools, places of worship, and other large gathering spots in New Rochelle will be closed for 14 days



American University and Ohio State University are shuttering classrooms and moving coursework online through at least months end. Harvard University is told students not to return to campus after spring break.



Italy's lock down will last until at least April 3.



The Dutch prime minister urged people to avoid shaking hands, then promptly shook the hand of his health official.

The Ivy League canceled its men's and woman's postseason basketball tournaments in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak

The WTO is the latest to announce that they will be limiting contact as a result of the coronavirus. More specifically, they are suspending all meetings from Wednesday until March 20 as a result of a staff member confirmed to have the coronavirus.