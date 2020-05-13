Wuhan kicks off city-wide coronavirus testing

Wuhan is home to about 11 million residents









No, those numbers are not typos. Six new cases to prompt a test on millions of people.





But extrapolate what you will from the numbers, I reckon the fact that China is going to such lengths says a lot more about the current situation than what is reflected.





Actions speak louder than words - in this case, numbers - if you will. In any case, this will also serve as a warning to other countries as well. All it takes is one or two new clusters and you're going down a very slippery slope of a secondary outbreak in the country.





The latest developments in South Korea also exemplifies that very notion.





Back to Wuhan, Reuters reported a questionnaire sent to residents in the Wuchang district, home to about 1.2 million people, and it reads as per the following:





"To better make use of nucleic acid tests as a monitoring tool and in accordance of the state cabinet's requirements to expand testing, we've decided after consideration to conduct testing for all residents."

Global Times is also reporting that all sub-districts must have submitted statistical forms by yesterday with testing to begin today and must 100% cover "key clusters".





The "key clusters" involves 12 groups which include confirmed and asymptomatic cases and their close contacts, people with a fever, school, medical transport, bank, supermarket and government workers, and people coming back from overseas or who plan to leave the city of Wuhan for work.

The entire city will undergo coronavirus tests - expected within a 10-day period - in an ambitious effort by Chinese authorities to curb a secondary outbreak after a new cluster of six cases were reported over the weekend.