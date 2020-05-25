Wuhan is back in the news - researcher says new US legislation is "ill-willed and malicious"

Publicly listed company news this time, not coronavirus!

Dong Dengxinis director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology. Was speaking in reference to new US legislation that is "ill-willed and malicious" as it particularly targets Chinese companies. Says that
  • it will result in Chinese companies listed in the US seeking listings instead in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland 
  • will speed up doing so
  • and that Chinese regulators are likely to roll out reforms to accelerate the trend

