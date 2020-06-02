Wuhan says it finds 300 asymptomatic virus cases in city-wide testing of its 11 million population

Wuhan announces that it has completed its city-wide coronavirus testing











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Once again, believe what you will when it comes to the numbers but if anything, investors could easily take this headline at face value to meaning that the coronavirus can be eradicated considering that Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The classification of cases is once again up for debate here as Wuhan says that there are no confirmed cases among the tests of its 11 million population but there are 300 asymptomatic virus patients, so that is what it is.