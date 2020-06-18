Wuhan study says there may be no herd immunity against the coronavirus

Scary stuff





The nightmare scenario for coronavirus is that there is no vaccine and no natural immunity. We're months away from finding out anything on a vaccine but a report today on immunity is worrisome.





Chinese and Texas researchers tested 23,000 Wuhan healthcare workers for antibodies of the disease that would help them fight off a new infection. Only 4% had them when they estimated that at least 25% could have contracted the disease.





"People are unlikely to produce long-lasting protective antibodies against this virus," the researchers concluded in a non-peer-reviewed paper posted on preprint website medRxiv.org on Tuesday.





The study showed the people with more-obvious and stronger symptoms tended to have antibodies. That suggests people who fought it off with mild symptoms may not have developed antibodies.









