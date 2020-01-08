Xijin from China Global Times sings praise on Pres. Trump

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Hu Xinjin is editor from China's Global Times and thought to be a mouthpiece for the Chinese government

Hu Xinjin - editor of China's Global Times and thought to be a mouthpiece for the Chinese government - is out with a rather complementary tweet directed toward Pres. Trump.  He tweets:

Pres. Trump has demonstrated reluctance toward military action. He takes the approach to "speak softly but carry big stick". The "big stick" is the US defense capability that - judging from the Iranian response - seems it is working. At least for now. 
