Xinhua reports two coronavirus vaccines to go into clinical trials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Xinhua is state media in China.

  • reports authorities approve two experimental coronavirus vaccines to go into clinical trial 
Markets are hungry for any potential good news. That's what this is, potential. So, take it with a grain of salt. A positive input for risk trades given the market hunger. 



