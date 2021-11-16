Xi's comments heading into the summit with Biden

The virtual meeting began about half an hour ago.

Chinese state media have reported comments from China's president Xi prior to heading in:

  •  says he's very happy to see his 'old friend' Biden
  • both China and US face multiple challenges together; must increase communication and cooperation
  • says a sound and steady US-China relationship is required; both countries should respect each other
  • stands ready to move US-China relations forward in a 'positive direction'
  • he looks forward to wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion

Pretty bland stuff, which is normally the case at these top-level meetings. 

Stay tuned for what we get after the summit is over. 

