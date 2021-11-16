Xi's comments heading into the summit with Biden
The virtual meeting began about half an hour ago.
Chinese state media have reported comments from China's president Xi prior to heading in:
- says he's very happy to see his 'old friend' Biden
- both China and US face multiple challenges together; must increase communication and cooperation
- says a sound and steady US-China relationship is required; both countries should respect each other
- stands ready to move US-China relations forward in a 'positive direction'
- he looks forward to wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion
Stay tuned for what we get after the summit is over.