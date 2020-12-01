XOSignals – The best trading signals app

Founded by passionate mathematicians and Big Data specialists, XOSignals is a global provider of trade signals. The company develops some of the most accurate trading signals for the forex, commodities, gold, stocks and crypto markets, including for trading CFDs.

The XOSignals team vision is to provide advanced financial signals for trading the financial markets, empowering traders to make informed decisions. Their advanced financial analysis software is available via mobile apps and as a desktop version, offering both free and paid versions to suit every type of trader.

The Need for Trading Signals

Used by retail and large institutional traders, trading signals accurately identify buying or selling opportunities. Trade signals are generated through robust technical analysis, based on the market performance of the asset, along with fundamental and quantitative analysis, plus other market factors, like economic indicators. The goal is to provide traders an automated system, devoid of human emotions and errors, to predict potential price changes and the direction of change.

Additionally, trade signals also do the task of educating the trader. With these signals, traders can determine the logic behind their trades. This shortens their learning curve.

How XOSignals Trade Signals Work

The XOSignals app is already being used by more than 1 million traders. The app makes complex market trading easy to understand and assess, even for beginner traders. The signals are based on software generated technical analysis. These can help identify variations of values within an economic system, long before they are witnessed in the marketplace.

Some of the inputs used by the app include:

1.Technical Patterns

Technical patterns are distinct formations that are created by the price movements of an asset on a chart. The pattern is identified with the help of a line connecting the common price points, such as lows or highs, or the closing prices, within a timeframe. These patterns are used to predict future price movements of the asset.

2.Moving Averages

Moving averages is a statistical calculation, used for analysing data points. The calculation is done with the help of a series of averages of the various subsets of the complete data set. The moving average helps in creating a constantly updated average price of an asset by smoothening out the price action. This minimises the effect of unexpected, short-term fluctuations on the price.

Moving averages are used for identifying support and resistance levels, or the trend direction of a security.

3.Volume

Volume refers to the amount of a security or asset that is moved during a particular period of time. Usually, assets that see higher trading volumes tend to be more liquid. This makes volume an important factor to consider when opening a position in the market.

4.Interest Rates

Changes in interest rates can also lead to changes in the price of stocks, commodities and currencies.

5.Volatility

Volatility refers to how much swing the price of an asset experiences during a particular period. Assets that see greater volatility are considered riskier, since their price movements are more difficult to predict. But these price fluctuations also provide great trading opportunities for skilled traders

6.Market Cycles

The financial markets tend to move in a cyclical manner. This essentially means that a period of price rise is likely to be followed by a period of price decline and vice versa.

7.Market Sentiment

Market sentiment refers to the attitude of investors towards a certain financial market or an asset. It is generally used as a contrarian indicator.

8.Valuation

Valuation is the process of figuring out the projected or current worth of an asset. An incredibly high valuation, in comparison to the market, stock, or sector, can lead to sell signals.

When trading signals are generated by taking all these factors into consideration, the accuracy of the signals are likely to be incredibly high.

Benefits of Using the XOSignals App

Technical analysis requires the evaluation of market occurrences at an incredibly detailed and in-depth level, which can be complex. It takes time to master the ability to read charts and identify trading signals. However, with the XOSignals mobile trading signals app, all the calculations are completed by the software and the result is presented in an easy-to-understand formal.

The IT professionals at XOSignals use the highest levels of security while communicating signals, with cutting edge technology being used to make market predictions. The company also offers excellent customer support to help beginners navigate the complex financial markets.

"We realised very quickly that one of the trading challenges, especially for beginners, was analysing the market effectively to identify trading opportunities. It's something nobody talks about which creates a knowledge vacuum. That's why we created an app that would provide support to traders, regardless of their level of experience." stated Yossef A, Chief Operating Officer at XOSignals.

Some of the key advantages of XOSignals are:

Compatibility

Today's traders want to stay connected to their trades even on the go. This is exactly what XOSignals helps achieve with its highly compatible and multilingual app. The app can be accessed on a mobile device, desktop or tablet. Both the mobile app and desktop platform can be used for automated trading.

Live Trading Signals

Forex, stocks, index and crypto trading signals are available on both the demo and live account. Traders can also access live price feeds and a live charting service.

Additionally, traders gain the benefit of live support where they can chat with almost 1 million traders across 25 countries and participate in social trading.

Free Forex Trading Signals

Most platforms or apps that promise free trading signals may have hidden costs or might not be based on robust, cutting-edge technical and fundamental analysis. This makes them less accurate and reliable, doing more harm than good.

XOSignals offers free stocks and forex signals, developed with advanced software-generated technical analysis. To date, traders have won over 183,500 pips via these signals. This is one of the best figures in the market.

Customised Updates

To cater to the needs of diverse types of traders, XOSignals offers customised trading signals helping them develop suitable trading plans. XOSignals takes into account how a specific client's account has performed in the past, the expected future events, and what the technical indicators are pointing towards to prepare the customised updates. This feature is not offered by most of the other trading signal providers.

Forex Charts

With XOSignals, traders gain quick and easy access to all analytical reports, charts, and forex data. They no longer need to search through different sites for the information they need to make trading decisions.

Free Open Chat

Traders also gain access to a unique live chat. With this chat box, users can interact directly with traders from over 25 countries. To ensure smooth communication between users, the chat comes with an auto translation feature. This helps create a much more inclusive and educational trading community.

Support for Beginners

XOSignals offers prompt and responsive support to all levels of traders and provides rich resources through the education section on the platform. Here traders can choose from six courses that teach them to navigate the markets.

More than 5,000 traders have benefited from these courses, which have seen a success rate of around 97%.

Leaderboards

The XOSignals app also has a leaderboard feature. Here, users can follow top traders and see how they deal with various market conditions. Traders can check the total pips won, win streak, and signals chosen.

Free vs VIP Trading Signals

There are 2 types of accounts on the XOSignals trading signals app. The first is the free basic plan where traders can access a wide range of features, including the dashboard, live feed, leaderboards, and win ratio.

The second type of account is the VIP account, which requires a monthly fee where traders gain access to features including:

Daily Market Signals

Long Term Strategy

Email Signals + Support

Dedicated Relationship Manager

Trading Objectives Review

Free Telegram Signals

1-on-1 with XOSignals Head of Research

Mobile Access

US Stocks Analysis + Signals

CAC, DAX Stock Analysis + Signals

XOSignals is a global trade signal provider for a wide range of financial instruments. The XOSignals app backs the trade signals with sound technical analysis. With a successful track record of four years, the company has already garnered a user base of over 1 million traders.