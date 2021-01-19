Yellen: We're prepared to use our full array of tools to address China

Author: Adam Button

Comments from Yellen

  • China is an important, strategic competitor
  • We need to work with allies to confront China
  • We also need to improve competitiveness in our economy
  • We need to take on China's abusive and unfair practices, including stealing IP and subsidies
  • We're prepared to use our full array of tools to address China
  • I believe in market-determined exchange rates
  • Value of dollar should be determined by market
  • I oppose foreign countries manipulating FX for gain
  • We will not seek weaker dollar to gain advantage and will work with Biden to oppose those who do
  • Biden doesn't want to raise taxes during pandemic
  • Wants to reverse some incentives in 2017 Trump tax law, including incentives to move offshore
  • It is necessary for US companies to be globally competitive on taxes
  • Biden wants to ensure robust electric vehicle market along with related infrastructure
  • Sanctions are critical tool to address cyber-security and other threats
  • Job losses 'very minimal, if anything' from raising minimum wage

