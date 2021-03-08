Yellen: Covid package will not address all long-standing economic problems
Yellen pivots to Biden's big infrastructure plan in an interview with MSNBC
- This is the package we need to revive our economy to where it was before the pandemic
- Resources provided by bill will fuel a strong recovery
- If recovery is inflationary, there are tools for that
- We're going to turn to Build Back Better plan next
- K-shaped recovery existed before covid, now it's worse
- Economy could get back to pre-pandemic jobs next year
I think it's a tactical mistake to pivot immediately to another $2-4 trillion package. Give everyone a month or two to digest the bill and see where things stand.