Yellen: Covid package will not address all long-standing economic problems

Yellen pivots to Biden's big infrastructure plan in an interview with MSNBC

  • This is the package we need to revive our economy to where it was before the pandemic
  • Resources provided by bill will fuel a strong recovery
  • If recovery is inflationary, there are tools for that
  • We're going to turn to Build Back Better plan next
  • K-shaped recovery existed before covid, now it's worse
  • Economy could get back to pre-pandemic jobs next year
I think it's a tactical mistake to pivot immediately to another $2-4 trillion package. Give everyone a month or two to digest the bill and see where things stand.

