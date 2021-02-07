Yellen says US could reach full employment next year with $1.9T stimulus package

Yellen on the proposed stimulus package





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a hint that rates could rise sooner than expected if a $1.9 trillion stimulus package passes Congress.





The for Fed chair didn't touch on monetary policy but said the US could return to full employment in 2022 if the plan passes.







She also touched on the inflation outlook in the interview with CNBC, saying that the "most important risk" was failing to do enough and that too many small businesses were closing.





"We have people suffering, particularly low-wage workers and minorities and through absolutely no fault of their own. We have to get them to the other side and make sure this doesn't take a permanent toll on their lives. So, we need a package that's big enough to address this full range of needs," she said.





On inflation, she said they have the tools to deal with it if it arises.

