Yellen says will suspend sale of state and local gov't securities at noon on July 30

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The usual theatrics around the debt ceiling

Spoiler: They'll extend the debt ceiling limit before August 1, like they always do. The US isn't going to default. We'll do this same some and dance the next time it comes up and it will have the same result.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U72R_TOGan0?start=17" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>


