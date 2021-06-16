Yellen: We don't need everyone to go along with global minimum tax for it to be effective

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the Treasury Secretary

Yellen Treasury Secretary
  • US proposing changes to deny foreign corporations in the US the ability to shift profits offshore
  • Believes entire EU will go along with minimum taxes
  • Ireland to work on minimum tax
  • Hopes G7 will adopt a higher tax rate than 15%
  • Looking for progress on global minimum tax by the time of G20 leaders' summit in October
This will be a long, slow path to implementation corporations lobbying it out of existence.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose