Yellen: We're taking a 'whole of economy approach' to climate change
Comments from Yellen on climate change:
- Sees important role for the financial sector in financing and leading transition
- Investments needed in green spending are enormous
- Committed working closely with other large emitters
- We need 'bold and urgent' action
- G20 and central banks will consider how to improve existing approach to sustainability disclosures
These are big words but we'll see if they're talking about spending more (positive) or restricting pollution (negative for polluters).