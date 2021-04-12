Yellen won't name China currency manipulator - report

Report on Yellen

The FX semi-annual assessment on FX is due on Thursday. The report says Yellen could scale back criteria for manipulator, which could help Switzerland get off the list.





In any case, the whole manipulation label is a joke. Trump promised to do it on Day 1 and never did and now it sounds like Yellen is pretty much done with the whole charade. You can see how little CHF cared about manipulation talk and they openly manipulated for years.

