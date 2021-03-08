Yellen's overnight comment on inflation - "we have tools to deal with that"
Adam had the remarks from US Treasury Secretary Yellen in an interview Monday:
Yellen is harking back to her days as head of the Federal Reserve with this. The tools for dealing with inflation are interest rates ... higher interest rates. The market has been ahead of these comments, driving yields higher. Tech stocks are now down more 11% (NASDAQ index) but the ever-hopeful are 'rotating' into cyclical (The stock rotation continues out of high-tech and into cyclicals). Good luck with that when the hammer hits.