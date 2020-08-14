Yen analysis - USD/JPY resistance close by, EUR/JPY higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Credit Suisse on USD/JPY, noting some resistance close by (107.06):

  • "Should strength extend above 107.06 we see resistance next at the late July high at 107.53, then the 50% retracement at 107.95, with more important resistance seen not far above at the 200-day average and downtrend at 108.13/17."
And, CS on EUR/JPY
  • suggests the trend should stay directly higher with resistance seen at the April 2019 high at 126.84 next, with tougher resistance then seen next at 127.52/72 - the 2019 high and potential downtrend from late 2014
  • We would expect the 2019 high to prove a tougher initial barrier and would expect an initial pullback from here. A direct break though can see resistance next at the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2018 at 128.67
  • Near-term support moves to 125.76, then 125.51, the 124.95/87 which ideally holds to keep the immediate risk higher A break can see a setback to 124.50/33, but with fresh buyers expected here

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose