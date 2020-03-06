Yen, CHF remain strong. AUD weak. Asian stocks extending losses.

This has caught some attention since posting:

'RIsk' FX is not looking great on the session, with AUD/JPY and AUD/CHF falling .

EUR and GBP are untroubled by it all.

Asian stocks are following the US move, down. 
Topix in Japan is off %
Overnight in the US, ES is off 1% more 

Yields are dropping all over the shop as fear rises. 

I said last week on approach to the weekend that the big risk of the weekend is … the weekend. Same again folks - who wants to hold risk over the two-day break? BTC folks, feel free to crow. 
