Yen, CHF remain strong. AUD weak. Asian stocks extending losses.
This has caught some attention since posting:
'RIsk' FX is not looking great on the session, with AUD/JPY and AUD/CHF falling .
EUR and GBP are untroubled by it all.
Asian stocks are following the US move, down.
Topix in Japan is off %
Overnight in the US, ES is off 1% more
Yields are dropping all over the shop as fear rises.
I said last week on approach to the weekend that the big risk of the weekend is … the weekend. Same again folks - who wants to hold risk over the two-day break? BTC folks, feel free to crow.