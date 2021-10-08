Yen continues its slide

Yen crosses have added to their Thursday gains.

Flows to yen are considered, not always but often, to be a haven seeking trade. CHF similar. Today we have flows out of yen. The CHF is not a lot changed here in Asian but USD/JPY has added on nearly 30 points or so.





Flows out of havens often go into 'risk' FX ... but that side of the equation is missing during the session here. EUR, AUD, GBP little changed. NZD/USD is a little higher though, and CAD is testing its overnight high (against the USD, and in a small range).







