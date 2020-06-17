Yen crosses getting sold - coronavirus, regional tensions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

USD/JPY had dropped 20 some points, AUD/USD and NZD/USd  also lower

As are others.

The news flow is dour, the latest escalation of China lockdowns in reponse to the outbreak in Beijing the straw that broke the camels back, prompting flows into yen and the USD.

Some of the news so far during the Asia morning
 


