I posted the early prices here:

If you have been around a while you will have noticed that every Monday I supplement that post with the words such as the market is very thin and prices can move around ...





Yeah, that's happening right now. Updated rates below, yen gaining more:





EUR/USD 1.1036



USD/JPY 107.44 107.04



107.04 GBP/USD 1.2798



USD/CHF 0.9633



USD/CAD 1.3426



AUD/USD 0.6480



AUD, NZD both down against the USD from late US Friday trade, and USD/JPY down also. Which puts yen crosses way to the downside from late Friday levels. Chinese PMIs for February were out over the weekend, they are giving a heads up to the extent of the economic damage done by the coronavirus outbreak.