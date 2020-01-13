Yen crosses making the most of the good feels over the phase 1 trade deal

Positive sentiment is likely to persist into the signing of the US-China phase one trade deal on Wednesday January 15

USD/JPY is having an OK sort of session, on approach to its Friday high above 109.65. Yen crosses are generally higher also, AUD/USD is putting in some consolidation above 0.6900, kiwi also is near its recent highs and EUR is about to test its Friday high also. All these were helped along by some USD weakness on Friday on that disappointing NFP result.





Meanwhile the offshore Chinese yuan is pushing higher agisnt the USD also, benefitting also from phase1-itis.





Having said all this, the ranges here are not large for the majors, it is Asian after all. Its also a holiday in Japan today (markets closed).



AUD/JPY, daily chart just for a change:







