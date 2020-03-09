Yen crosses rebound from the crash but anything is possible today

AUD/JPY now down 3%

The Australian dollar fell by as much as 8% against the yen in a few minutes of sheer panic after the Tokyo open. It's since rebounded to down just 225 pips, or 3.3%.





The hourly chart shows the scale of the carnage.





The trade is more-orderly at the moment but with oil still curled up in a ball whimpering on the floor and US equity futures limit-down, everything is on the table.





Even with the madness in stocks and bonds, arguably the most-shocking move was in bonds. The US 30-year fell to as low as 0.6987% after breaking 1.0% for the first time. It's since recovered to 0.887% but that's still an insanely low return to get in an economy where the Fed is supposed to generate 2% inflation and is now talking about allowing inflation to run hot to make up for shortfalls.





For now it's all about the level of panic. A few things I wrote late yesterday:



