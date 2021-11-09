Yen crosses slipping

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

USD/JPY has fallen back under 113, dragging yen crosses lower.

AUD/JPY notably, AUD/USD had fallen earlier in the session and is near its lows as I post. 

there is no fresh news apart from what has already been posted. It  hasn't been a good news day (it rarely is) with:
  • further concerns emerging out of China's property market
  • the Fed financial stability report painted a picture of risks ahead
but, its not like any of these are new to us. And, there was some not bad news also - Australian business conditions and confidence are on the improve (and, to be fair, this is fharly new or surprising given circa 50% are coming out of lockdown).

Still, AUD/JPY has not had a good one, extending its losses from last week:

