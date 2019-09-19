Yen holds firm ahead of European markets open

The yen stays bid after the BOJ left monetary policy unchanged earlier today

The BOJ offered no additional hints of potential easing measures and that has allowed the yen to gather more strength as USD/JPY holds below 108.00 going into European trading.





BOJ governor Kuroda's press conference at 0630 GMT will be the next risk factor to look out for so let's see if he has anything to say in reaction to their monetary policy decision earlier.





Meanwhile, the aussie is weaker after the labour market report offered no consolation to the RBA and that saw odds of a rate cut next month jump to ~80% currently; pushing the aussie lower on the day.





The kiwi is a tad weaker as it is inadvertently dragged down by the weaker aussie amid steady Q2 GDP data - which essentially does little to change the overall outlook of a more dovish RBNZ in the big picture.





Other major currencies are more steady as markets continue to digest the aftermath of the Fed decision yesterday, which left little to the imagination really.





Looking ahead, we could be in for a more steady end to the week as markets continue to search for more direction over the coming weeks amid anticipation of US-China trade developments, Brexit headlines, and month/quarter-end flows.



