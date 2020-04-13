Yen leads the way amid holiday-thin conditions

The dollar is mixed across the board

Most major European centers are closed in Europe in observance of Easter Monday, so liquidity conditions remain thin for the most part today.





The yen is leading the charge as we will see Wall Street return from the long weekend into earnings season, with US futures pointing towards a softer start in trading so far.





S&P 500 futures are down by about 0.7% and that is keeping the yen underpinned since Asian trading, with the Nikkei having ended the day down by just over 2%.





USD/JPY has been pinned down at around 107.80-00 for the most part over the last few hours, with the dollar also seeing mildly mixed flows amid thinner liquidity.





Oil is also displaying a mixed reception to the global output cuts deal with price opening with a gap higher, before falling to $22 and then recovering to $24 again before sliding back down to keep near flat levels now around $22.80.





In any case, coronavirus developments remain the key thing to watch out for at the moment.





So far, the trend is seemingly improving in certain hot spots - particularly Europe (but could it be due to lack of testing over the Easter break?) - but lockdown and control measures look set to be firmly in place for an extended period of time if this is anything to go by.



