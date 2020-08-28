Yen strength to Abe's resignation to be short-lived - Mizuho

Mizuho argues that the risk-off sentiment in Japanese markets on Abe's reported resignation may not last





That said, the firm says that the key is to watch for any changes to the BOJ's monetary policy and that is unlikely to happen.





"The knee-jerk reaction is more likely to be short-lived as there are other factors of concerns for the market including the coronavirus, economic impact, US presidential election and US-China tensions." For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Credit Agricole is also arguing for the same as they argue that 'Abenomics' will still carry on beyond Abe's term as prime minister:





"We believe Abenomics will survive beyond Abe's term and that the weight on USD/JPY will be temporary. The LDP remains in power, and while Abe's potential successors may have differences in opinion with Abe on matters such as constitutional reform, they broadly agree with his economic policy.



A bear steepening of the US Treasury yield curve in the wake of the Jackson Hole symposium could see crosses like USD/JPY supported, given that they have exhibited strong correlation with the slope of the US Treasury yield curve."





The firm's chief FX strategist, Kengo Suzuki, says that Abe's resignation does raise the possibility for the end of 'Abenomics' and that has boosted yen buying - alongside the uncertainty of what comes next, from a political standpoint, after Abe.