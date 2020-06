Technical yen selling combines with better sentiment

The yen is giving back its pandemic gains in a big way in the past hour.





All the yen crosses have shot higher as EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY erase the pandemic moves. In Europe, stock markets are soaring as economies re-open and the virus stays under wraps.





USD/JPY stalled just above the 200-day moving average so far.







A look at AUD/JPY shows it's run into the February high.