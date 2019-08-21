Yen 'well supported' - further fall forecast for NZD/JPY
An item from BNZ (in brief) on the kiwi $ vs the yen. BNZ looking for NZD/JPY to 64.
- NZD/JPY is tracking around levels not seen since 2012, just above 68, and our projections show scope for a further move down to 64.
BNZ citing:
- a backdrop of falling global rates
- JPY is well supported
- speculative positioning has turned positive, after being negative for much of the past few years
- Hedge funds see JPY as the safe-haven of choice in the current global economic environment
- the BoJ has limited options to ease policy further to keep up with other central banks
Weekly candles for kiwi/yen: