Yen 'well supported' - further fall forecast for NZD/JPY

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An item from BNZ (in brief) on the kiwi $ vs the yen. BNZ looking for NZD/JPY to 64.

  • NZD/JPY is tracking around levels not seen since 2012, just above 68, and our projections show scope for a further move down to 64.
BNZ citing:
  • a backdrop of falling global rates
  • JPY is well supported
  • speculative positioning has turned positive, after being negative for much of the past few years
  • Hedge funds see JPY as the safe-haven of choice in the current global economic environment
  • the BoJ has limited options to ease policy further to keep up with other central banks
---
Weekly candles for kiwi/yen:

ForexLive
