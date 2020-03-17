Yesterday the Fed threw everything it had at this; now it's Congress' turn

It's about to rain money





Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that checks are going to be sent to Americans in as soon as two weeks.







He also said the numbers that are going to come are larger than what's in the media. There has been lots of talk about $1000 checks, so that might be what he's referring to.





This is a clear sign of the government throwing everything at this. At the same time, much of the US is still open for commercial business and there were photos of packed beaches in Florida yesterday so everyone needs to get on the same page.





There are signs of that is happening with Florida just announcing it's closing all bars and nightclubs while limiting capacity at restaurants. Beaches are still open.





The market likes this tone and the S&P 500 is up 6.5% at a session high. I wouldn't fade this rally yet. This is certainly going to give markets a better feeling, at least until Congress starts to fight about it and the number of cases begins to spike in the US.

