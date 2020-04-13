Yes...The earnings season will get underway this week

Earnings schedule for the week

Yes...it is earnings season already and the likes of JP Morgan and Citigroup will kick off the season by reporting their earnings.





This quarter and the next quarter is about as big of a wild card as any in history due to the impact from the coronavirus global impact. As a result, earnings estimates will likely be thrown out the window. Corporations may be inclined to make things worse now (within the rules of the game of course), with hopes of the subsequent quarters showing a greater increase. Some companies won't have that luxury given there already weak balance sheets give little room for maneuvering. The numbers may indeed be absolutely horrible. Remember, companies like Apple closed ALL stores in China, Europe and North America.





The markets may likely be reliant on the words from the corporations themselves on how they see business progressing going forward. They in turn may punt on the idea as well as forecasting the virus and the reopening of the economies is simply not easy to do.





No one really knows what to expect, making the releases a big wild card for the equity markets and the subsequent impact on the forex/debt markets.





Below are the schedule of some of the major scheduled releases this week (the release dates are subject to change as well given the scramble at corporate headquarters with spread out accounting staffs:





Tuesday, April 14

JB Hunt

Johnson and Johnson

JP Morgan

United Airlines

Wells Fargo Wednesday April 15 Bank of America

Bed Bath and Beyond

Charles Schwab

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial

UnitedHealth

US Bancorp Thursday, April 16

Bank of NY Mellon

Blackstone Group

Honeywell

Intuitive Surgical

Friday, Apirl 17

Schlumberger

State Street







