Yields continue to ramp higher on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year Treasury yields up nearly 6 bps on the day now

USGG10YR
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
10-year yields are up nearly 6 bps to 1.43% currently while 30-year yields are up a little over 6 bps and closing in on 2.30% in European morning trade.

This is putting added pressure on the yen across the board, with equities continuing to see a rotation out of tech - as evident by the move in US futures.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% on the day while Dow futures are holding 0.2% higher.

Going back to yields, what's more concerning is the fact that 10-year real yields in the US have now climbed back up to their highest levels since July last year.

USGG10YR
With breakevens keeping stagnant around 2.17% to 2.18%, this isn't just solely a move based off inflation expectations. The move in real yields could lead to more significant spillovers in the broader market if it gathers more attention.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose