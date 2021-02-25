Yields continue to ramp higher on the session

10-year Treasury yields up nearly 6 bps on the day now

10-year yields are up nearly 6 bps to 1.43% currently while 30-year yields are up a little over 6 bps and closing in on 2.30% in European morning trade.





This is putting added pressure on the yen across the board, with equities continuing to see a rotation out of tech - as evident by the move in US futures.





Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% on the day while Dow futures are holding 0.2% higher.





Going back to yields, what's more concerning is the fact that 10-year real yields in the US have now climbed back up to their highest levels since July last year.









With breakevens keeping stagnant around 2.17% to 2.18%, this isn't just solely a move based off inflation expectations. The move in real yields could lead to more significant spillovers in the broader market if it gathers more attention.



