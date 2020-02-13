Yields continue to track lower on the day

US Treasury 10-year yields down by nearly 5 bps to 1.585%

The risk-off mood looks to stay the course ahead of European trading and this should set up a softer start for risk in the session ahead.





The track lower in yields is also pushing the yen higher as we see USD/JPY inch towards session lows of 109.78 as sellers threaten a break of the 100-hour moving average.





The latest economic data from China isn't helping in that regard, with CAAM also warning that auto sales and production figures in February will be "bad".



