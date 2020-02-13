Yields continue to track lower on the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US Treasury 10-year yields down by nearly 5 bps to 1.585%

USGG10YR
ForexLive
The risk-off mood looks to stay the course ahead of European trading and this should set up a softer start for risk in the session ahead.

The track lower in yields is also pushing the yen higher as we see USD/JPY inch towards session lows of 109.78 as sellers threaten a break of the 100-hour moving average.

The latest economic data from China isn't helping in that regard, with CAAM also warning that auto sales and production figures in February will be "bad".

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose