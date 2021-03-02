Yields creep a little higher on the session

The sentiment in the bond market is keeping the overall market mood more delicate once again in European morning trade





10-year Treasury yields are up 2 bps to session highs of 1.439% while Italian 10-year yields are seen up 5 bps to 0.71% and German 10-year yields are up 1 bps to -0.32%.













It isn't much but every slight push and pull in the bond market is being observed very closely at the moment. Equities are keeping on the defensive while the dollar is seen firmer across the board, as investors are heeding caution after some relief yesterday.



