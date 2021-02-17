Yields nudge back a little lower on the session

The bond rout takes a bit of a breather in the European morning so far









The moves aren't as extensive as what we saw yesterday but it is feeding to some calmer tones at least with S&P 500 futures moving back up by 0.1%.





Elsewhere, dollar gains have also receded a little with GBP/USD moving back up to near 1.3900 from 1.3870 earlier and AUD/USD climbing up from 0.7740 levels to 0.7770 and back above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7762.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is also retreating a little from 106.05 to 105.89:









10-year Treasury yields are down 3.4 bps to 1.280%, at the lows for the day, while 30-year yields are down by 3.7 bps to 2.055% on the session.