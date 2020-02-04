Yonhap report that Hyundai will stop all production lines in Korea this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yonhap is South Korean media. Hyundai is South Korea's largest automaker

Earlier reports were of a halt for one production line, Bloomberg now conveying Yonhap saying all production to come to a stop

Citing lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The motor industry runs on a  just in time parts supply model. Disruption tp parts can grind the whole thing to a halt.

Hyundai spokeswoman on the earlier one line shut down:
  • disrupted wiring component procurement
  • production line for the Genesis sedans at the Number 5 plant in Ulsan has been temporarily suspended
  • could not estimate when production might resume
  • "The situation doesn't look good"


more to come  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose