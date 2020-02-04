Yonhap report that Hyundai will stop all production lines in Korea this week

Yonhap is South Korean media. Hyundai is South Korea's largest automaker

Earlier reports were of a halt for one production line, Bloomberg now conveying Yonhap saying all production to come to a stop





Citing lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The motor industry runs on a just in time parts supply model. Disruption tp parts can grind the whole thing to a halt.





Hyundai spokeswoman on the earlier one line shut down:



disrupted wiring component procurement

production line for the Genesis sedans at the Number 5 plant in Ulsan has been temporarily suspended

could not estimate when production might resume

"The situation doesn't look good"









more to come

