Yonhap report that Hyundai will stop all production lines in Korea this week
Yonhap is South Korean media. Hyundai is South Korea's largest automaker
Earlier reports were of a halt for one production line, Bloomberg now conveying Yonhap saying all production to come to a stop
Citing lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The motor industry runs on a just in time parts supply model. Disruption tp parts can grind the whole thing to a halt.
Hyundai spokeswoman on the earlier one line shut down:
- disrupted wiring component procurement
- production line for the Genesis sedans at the Number 5 plant in Ulsan has been temporarily suspended
- could not estimate when production might resume
- "The situation doesn't look good"
