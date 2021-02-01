You can pencil in at least $1000 for direct checks in US stimulus package
GOP proposal includes $1000
10 US Republicans Senators are out with an alternative proposal to Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus. The price tag is $618B and includes:
- $160B for direct pandemic response, $132B for UI
- $20B for child care, $20B for schools
- $50B for small businesses
- $220B for direct payments ($1,000)
- $12B for nutrition
- $4B for mental health service
One thing that isn't included is $15/h minimum wage, which isn't a surprise.
If Democrats want a bi-partisan package, this is basically the starting point so you would expect it to go up.
I get the sense that Democrats are planning on using reconciliation anyway and bypassing Republicans but politics is a tough thing to predict. With this though, you can feel secure that more money is coming (and probably headed straight into call options in meme stocks).
