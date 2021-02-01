You can pencil in at least $1000 for direct checks in US stimulus package

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

GOP proposal includes $1000

10 US Republicans Senators are out with an alternative proposal to Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus. The price tag is $618B and includes:

  • $160B for direct pandemic response, $132B for UI
  • $20B for child care, $20B for schools
  • $50B for small businesses
  • $220B for direct payments ($1,000)
  • $12B for nutrition
  • $4B for mental health service
One thing that isn't included is $15/h minimum wage, which isn't a surprise.

If Democrats want a bi-partisan package, this is basically the starting point so you would expect it to go up.

I get the sense that Democrats are planning on using reconciliation anyway and bypassing Republicans but politics is a tough thing to predict. With this though, you can feel secure that more money is coming (and probably headed straight into call options in meme stocks).

More details:
GOP proposal includes $1000


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose