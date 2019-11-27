Here is a niggle on the YouGov MRP model just released (predicting a big Conservative majority)

Here is the news causing the latest pop on GBP:  

UK election - YouGov MRP model: Predicts big majority for Boris Johnson

Every man and his dog was waiting for this poll/model.
Something to note … and given the margin of the projected majority its a minor niggle only. The Times reports that the projected margins of victory are below 5 per cent in at least 30 seats predicted to be Conservative.

If so, and if its a worse case scenario then the majority is 'only' 35. Which I am sure BJ will be very happy with. 

As I said earlier, a majority is good news for certainty as a positive for markets. 

The election is on December 12. Watch for any dramatic change in events. 


