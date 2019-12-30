Your guide to China's 'big bang' 2020.100% foreign ownership in financial industry.

China will accelerate opening up of its commercial banking and securities sectors, among others, next year.

For example:
  • foreign insurers can apply to set up 100%-owned units offering life insurance (this segment accounts for three-quarters of the Chinese insurance market)
  • from January 1 overseas firms will be allowed to set up their own entities to trade futures
  • offshore firms will be able to apply for licenses to start wholly owned mutual fund management firms in April
