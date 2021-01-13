YouTube has taken down Trump video, banned new uploads for a week

Axios YouTube that the video sharing site says it has taken down newly posted video content from for violating its policies against inciting violence.

In addition, it has assessed a "strike" against the account, which means the President can't upload new videos or livestream from the account for a minimum of 7 days.





After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.

Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump's channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.









New President Biden gets inaugurated in 8 days, so at least YouTube have left a day for the current Prez to post his congratulations message.



