Yuan not allowed to drop as far as expected - recap

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The turnaround in risk has had a couple of catalysts, earlier posts:

A recap via Reuters has the story in a nutshell:

China's tumbling yuan found a floor on Tuesday morning after 
  • a firmer than expected central bank fixing 
  • and a planned bond sale in the offshore market 
suggested authorities wanted to contain the currency's recent slide to new lows. 

More:
  • Tuesday's mid-point fixing by the People's Bank of China …  was firmer than market expectations
  • PBOC's announcement of a sale of 30 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong also suggested the central bank was soaking up cash to prevent speculative short-selling. 
CNH turnaround:
