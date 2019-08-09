Yuan to head towards 7.10 or 7.15 per dollar by year-end - SocGen

Societe Generale's Greater China economist, Michelle Lam, spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier in the day


  • PBOC will watch carefully on capital outflow dynamics in the near-term
  • Doesn't want to upset traders too much on the matter
  • If trade tensions continue to escalate, can expect USD/CNY to rise to 7.50
  • PBOC may tighten capital controls if outflows start to pick up
  • However, doesn't expect pace of capital outflows to be as dramatic as in the past
  • Markets are more prepared to deal with a weaker yuan now
This continues to feed into the narrative as mentioned at the start of the week here and here, in that we should expect a weaker yuan over time given ongoing trade tensions but certainly not any rapid depreciation in the currency.

All this means that we're experiencing a gradual shift in markets and one that other countries and central banks have to take note of. If anything else, we're entering a new phase not only in the US-China trade rhetoric but also towards a global currency war of sorts.

