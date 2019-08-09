Yuan to head towards 7.10 or 7.15 per dollar by year-end - SocGen
Societe Generale's Greater China economist, Michelle Lam, spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier in the day
- PBOC will watch carefully on capital outflow dynamics in the near-term
- Doesn't want to upset traders too much on the matter
- If trade tensions continue to escalate, can expect USD/CNY to rise to 7.50
- PBOC may tighten capital controls if outflows start to pick up
- However, doesn't expect pace of capital outflows to be as dramatic as in the past
- Markets are more prepared to deal with a weaker yuan now
All this means that we're experiencing a gradual shift in markets and one that other countries and central banks have to take note of. If anything else, we're entering a new phase not only in the US-China trade rhetoric but also towards a global currency war of sorts.