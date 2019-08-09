Yuan to head towards 7.10 or 7.15 per dollar by year-end - SocGen

Societe Generale's Greater China economist, Michelle Lam, spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier in the day





PBOC will watch carefully on capital outflow dynamics in the near-term

Doesn't want to upset traders too much on the matter

If trade tensions continue to escalate, can expect USD/CNY to rise to 7.50

PBOC may tighten capital controls if outflows start to pick up

However, doesn't expect pace of capital outflows to be as dramatic as in the past

Markets are more prepared to deal with a weaker yuan now This continues to feed into the narrative as mentioned at the start of the week here and here , in that we should expect a weaker yuan over time given ongoing trade tensions but certainly not any rapid depreciation in the currency.





All this means that we're experiencing a gradual shift in markets and one that other countries and central banks have to take note of. If anything else, we're entering a new phase not only in the US-China trade rhetoric but also towards a global currency war of sorts.



